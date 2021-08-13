Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Viavi Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.200-$0.220 EPS.

VIAV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. 75,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

