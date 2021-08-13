Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

VIAV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,145. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

