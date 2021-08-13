Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.25. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 2,681 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,810,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.00.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

