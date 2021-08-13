Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.64

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,911,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 338.4% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 71,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

