VideoCoin (VID) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $38.38 million and approximately $39,386.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,239,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

