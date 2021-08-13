ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) Short Interest Update

ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ViewCast.com stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,844. ViewCast.com has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
About ViewCast.com
