ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) Short Interest Update

ViewCast.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCST) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ViewCast.com stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,844. ViewCast.com has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Get ViewCast.com alerts:

About ViewCast.com

ViewCast.com, Inc, doing business as ViewCast Corporation, develops hardware and software for the capture, management, and delivery of video over IP and mobile networks. The company's products include Osprey Video line of capture cards for video acquisition/capture/streaming; and Niagara Streaming Systems and Software, which provide pre-configured, plug-and-play solutions enabling the user to encode and stream audio and video over the Internet or corporate network.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ViewCast.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewCast.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.