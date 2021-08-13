Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GNHAF stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $149.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.82.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile
