Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 83.7% in July

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 11,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,519. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.
About Viking Energy Group
