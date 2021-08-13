Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 83.7% in July

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VKIN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 11,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,519. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51. Viking Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

