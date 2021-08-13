Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research firms recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.01 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
