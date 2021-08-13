Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.01 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

