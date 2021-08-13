Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,714. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $222.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720 in the last 90 days. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 450.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Vincerx Pharma worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

