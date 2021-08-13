Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ VINC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.71. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,714. Vincerx Pharma has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $222.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.
In other Vincerx Pharma news, insider Tom C. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720 in the last 90 days. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
