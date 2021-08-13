Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Viracta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,521. The company has a current ratio of 21.12, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viracta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Viracta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.