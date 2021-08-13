Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Announces Earnings Results

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. 8,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,112. Virios Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

