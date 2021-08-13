VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

VTSI traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,526. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTSI. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

