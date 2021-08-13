Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.62. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

