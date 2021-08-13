Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $23.42 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 97,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 123.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

