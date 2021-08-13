Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 243,297 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares in the company, valued at $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,150. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

