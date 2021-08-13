Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 454.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. 2,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,563. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 3.44. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 675.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 140,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 511,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 473,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

