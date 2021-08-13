Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $85,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,338 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $147,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of WORK stock remained flat at $$45.20 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

