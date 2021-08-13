Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.99. 2,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,973. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.44. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

