Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,000. Roblox accounts for about 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Roblox by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,413.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.60. 159,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,056,352. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

