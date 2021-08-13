Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Datadog accounts for about 0.6% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after buying an additional 561,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Datadog by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Datadog by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.46. 255,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,540. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $135.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of -791.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at $15,455,790.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 955,208 shares of company stock valued at $117,577,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.