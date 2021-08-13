Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.75. 139,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,737. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

