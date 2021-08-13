Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,077,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,864,000 after buying an additional 2,034,658 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 581,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after purchasing an additional 145,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 863.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 341,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 78,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,696. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $63.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.