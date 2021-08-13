Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,945,000. Lightspeed POS makes up about 6.5% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Lightspeed POS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. 111,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,023. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

