Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,988 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,246 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Lyft makes up 1.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 193.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 164,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.