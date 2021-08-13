Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,423 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,157,000 after acquiring an additional 111,490 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,156,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 147,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,715,000.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.71. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,957. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.08. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

