Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 3.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock worth $1,251,384,629 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.26.

DoorDash stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.93. The stock had a trading volume of 203,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion and a PE ratio of -25.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

