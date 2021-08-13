Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

VST opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $110,118,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $66,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Vistra by 17,341.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,017,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

