Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vital Farms worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter worth $289,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 13,373 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $294,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

Shares of VITL opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.80 million and a PE ratio of 66.19. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.