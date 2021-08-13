VITE Price Reaches $0.0923 on Exchanges (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $44.93 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,289,972 coins and its circulating supply is 486,718,861 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

