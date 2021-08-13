Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%.

VIVE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,697. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

