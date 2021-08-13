Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VVOS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. 10,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,633. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.