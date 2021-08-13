Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 215.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

