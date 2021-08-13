VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in VMware by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,173,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $157.66. 644,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.07. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

