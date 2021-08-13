Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 16,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.