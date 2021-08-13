Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.
OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 16,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.60.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
