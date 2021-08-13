Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, an increase of 506.2% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 227.0 days.

VNNVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Vonovia stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.42. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

