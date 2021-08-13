Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.770-$2.820 EPS.

VNT stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.91.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

