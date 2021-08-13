Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Gap Down to $13.83

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.83, but opened at $13.50. Vor Biopharma shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $187,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.