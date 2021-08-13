voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. voxeljet updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

voxeljet stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,280. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.16.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

