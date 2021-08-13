voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. voxeljet updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
voxeljet stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,280. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.16.
About voxeljet
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.