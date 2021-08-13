Voyager Token (VGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.70 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $946.24 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00008927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

