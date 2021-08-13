VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Gap Down to $48.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $46.66. VSE shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get VSE alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 28,502 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.