Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.77 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00007917 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $66.18 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.34 or 0.00887619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105002 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.