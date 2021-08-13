Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vuzix worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vuzix by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,926 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Vuzix stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.48 million, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.