Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 72,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,443,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $784.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.43.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.