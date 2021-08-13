Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 72,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,443,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $784.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after buying an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 222.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,783,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 1,919,660 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 603.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 890,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

