VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

NASDAQ:VYNE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.85. 48,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

