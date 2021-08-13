W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.37. 33,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,941. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

