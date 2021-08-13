W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.