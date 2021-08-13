W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.69. 166,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,642. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

