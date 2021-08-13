WABnetwork Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 116.5% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $157,964.59 and $7.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00893498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00111249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00149657 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

