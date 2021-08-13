Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0401 on Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $6,055.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00197503 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,602,116 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

